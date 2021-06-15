DA eyes Floyd case expert for Nashville officer's trial

“We get his testimony from that case and start to ask him questions, the jurors are not stupid, they’re going to know what that is,” Raybin said.

Moore said there is plenty of time until the trial, adding that they “may or may not” actually call Stiger as a witness.

Moore added that he thinks a jury shouldn't need any expert testimony when they see video footage of the shooting. But if there are expert witnesses, Moore said, Stiger should be allowed to testify.

The back-and-forth came as the prosecution and defense made their late-game arguments about what should or shouldn't be revealed to a jury. The jurors will be picked the week before the trial starts.

After Moore said prosecutors don't think experts are needed because of the video available, Raybin argued the opposite. Raybin asked the judge to exclude all video evidence because of additional footage that the defense argued could have shown a key, unseen blip in the chase, but was not retained in the investigation. Moore countered that it's unlikely that the additional, unreviewed video would show anything new.