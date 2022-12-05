LOS ANGELES (AP) — DA: Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and stole her dogs last year took a plea deal, is sentenced to 21 years.
DA: Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and stole her dogs last year took a plea deal, is sentenced to 21 years
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 2-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote in front of her house in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Tensions over gender identity and sexual orientation pervade the campuses of hundreds of U.S. Catholic and Protestant universities across the U.S.
The decision represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
Supreme Court will keep student loan cancellation blocked for now, but agrees to hear case in early 2023
The court's decision to hear arguments relatively quickly means it's likely to determine whether the loan cancellations are legal by late June.
The House passed a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement reached in September that failed to gain the support of all 12 unions involved. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
A Walmart employee who survived a mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit. Here are some of Tuesday's top stories.
The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement. Critics say the contract lacks sufficient levels of paid leave for rail workers.
Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.
A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence. Here's a look at those concerns, plus more of the day's trending topics.