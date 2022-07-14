Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van in Texas, killing 9, NTSB says

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.
The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its early findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and coaches back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a golf tournament in Midland, Texas. But the NTSB said in a preliminary report released Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methamphetamine in the Siemens' blood.
Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men's and women's golf teams and their coach, who was driving the van.
The collision happened at about 8:17 p.m. in Andrews County, which is roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Texas' border with New Mexico. Although it's a rural area, the roads there are often busy with traffic related to agriculture and oil and gas development.
In the days after the crash, the NTSB had said that the truck's left front tire blew before impact. But it said Thursday that so far, investigators haven't found evidence of a loss in tire pressure or any other indicators that the tire failed.
The NTSB said the road they were traveling on consisted of a northbound lane and southbound lane. Near the crash site, the roadway was straight but there was no highway lighting.
Those killed in the van were coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.
Two other students aboard the van were seriously injured.
The crash is still being investigated to determine the probable case of the crash, the NTSB said.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, July 14
The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.
Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 22 people and wounded more than 100. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia on Thursday. The city is 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value. Government officials from about 40 countries meanwhile met in The Hague to discuss coordinating their investigations of potential war crimes in Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. But they diverged on how to reach that outcome. Biden says he still wants to give diplomacy a chance while Lapid insists that tough words alone won’t thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions. Even as he suggested at a news conference with Lapid on Thursday that his patience is running low, Biden held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin the agreement. Lapid said threat of force is the only thing that will stop Iran.
Protesters have retreated from government buildings in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country. And the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled a day earlier under pressure from the protesters enraged by the island nation’s economic collapse. An official said he finally emailed his resignation a day later than promised. But the crisis was far from over because he has further angered the crowds by making his prime minister the acting leader. Protesters have pressed for both men to leave and for a unity government to address the economic calamity that has triggered widespread shortages of food, fuel and other necessities.
Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.
Conservative lawmakers in Britain have knocked another contender out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Attorney General Suella Braverman secured the fewest votes from her colleagues Thursday and was eliminated from the race, leaving five contenders. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is battling to stave off momentum from junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt. Sunak got the most votes, 101, with Mordaunt a strong second with 83. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt is now the favorite to win, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Further rounds of voting will take place next week until just two candidates remain. Those two will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members.
American basketball star Brittney Griner didn’t testify on the third day of her drugs possession trial in Russia, but the director of the Russian team she plays for in the off-season said he told the court about her merits. Griner was arrested in February at the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been jailed since then, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Last week she acknowledged to the court that she possessed the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said the presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing. She was expected to testify on Thursday in the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, where the airport is located, but did not.
A wildfire that threatened a grove of California’s giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park is burning eastward into the Sierra National Forest. The Washburn Fire has grown to 6.6 square miles and is only 23% contained. The fire broke out July 7, when visitors to the Mariposa Grove of ancient sequoias reported smoke. The cause remains under investigation but officials say it is human-related because there was no lightning at the time. The fire has closed a southern section of Yosemite. Wildfires have grown more intense amid drought and climate change. The National Interagency Fire Center says the number of fires and acres burned in the U.S. so far this year is well above average.
The House has approved a significant expansion of health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The vote all but assures the measure will soon go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The Senate will have to vote again because of a technical fix the House made to the bill, but the essence of the bill is the same as the one senators overwhelmingly passed last month. The measure expands access to health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs and will make it easier for many veterans to get disability payments.
Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham say he wasn't trying to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The arguments came in a court filing Tuesday as Graham challenges a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia that’s investigating Trump and his allies’ actions after the 2020 election. Graham was one of a handful of Trump confidants and lawyers named in petitions filed last week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. Spacey entered the plea Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place betwen 2005 and 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s. Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023 for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.