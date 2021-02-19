Dad of Connecticut teen killed by police sues officer, town

Vega-Colon's lawyers said they are calling on Colangelo to assign another state's attorney to reinvestigate the shooting, “given the failings” of Hardy.

Police dashcam and business surveillance videos show Eulizier running in front of Cruz's car while it is stopped briefly after being rammed by a police cruiser. Eulizier yells, “Show me your hands,” several times and fires two shots through the windshield when the teenager drives forward. Eulizier then moves out of the way of the car, which turned slightly away from the officer.

Hardy said Eulizier believed the car was about to hit him and that his life was in danger.

The lawsuit says Cruz didn't try to hit Eulizier, and neither Eulizier nor other officers were in the direct path of Cruz's car. It accuses Eulizier of using excessive force. It also accuses police of racial profiling in trying to make the traffic stop.

Eulizier, an Air Force veteran, joined Wethersfield police in August 2018 after having been a Manchester officer for three years. Manchester police personnel records obtained by The Associated Press said Eulizier was involved in several episodes in which he lost his composure with the public and made tactical mistakes in Manchester.