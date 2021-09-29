 Skip to main content
Dallas apartment blast injures 6, including 4 firefighters

DALLAS (AP) — Six people were injured, including four firefighters, after an explosion Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in south Dallas, authorities said.

Firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak at the two-story apartment complex when the explosion occurred, Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement. The explosion caused a partial collapse of the building.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the building when the explosion occurred.

The six injured were taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

The cause of the blast was under investigation.

