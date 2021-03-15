Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey on Monday won the pandemic-shortened Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, matching the most wins ever by a musher.

Seavey brought his 10 dogs across the finish line near Willow, Alaska, with a healthy lead over the second place musher, Aaron Burmeister.

It’s the fifth title for the 34-year-old Seavey. He matches the five-win threshold that only one other musher has accomplished. Rick Swenson won his five titles between 1977 and 1991.

It’s also a triumphant return for Seavey who, at age 34, many believe could one day become the Iditarod’s greatest champion.

Seavey won four titles in a five-year span, starting in 2012. He last raced in 2017 after Iditarod officials said four of his dogs tested positive for a banned opioid painkiller.

He vehemently denied giving his dogs any painkillers. A year later, the Iditarod reversed course and cleared Seavey of any wrongdoing.

But he sat out the race until this year, choosing to compete with his dogs in Europe instead.

This year’s Iditarod had a route change and was shortened to about 850 miles (1,368 kilometers) because of the pandemic.