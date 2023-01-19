Damar Hamlin is 'a positive energy bubble' at Bills facility

As the
Buffalo Bills prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC playoffs divisional round, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has told reporters that safety Damar Hamlin is at the team facility almost daily.
"It's limited, just overall, but he comes in and -- it really just started really today or yesterday -- just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine, just getting himself acclimated again, taking it one baby step at a time," said McDermott on Wednesday as he spoke about Hamlin.
Sunday's Bills-Bengals reunion will come 20 days after Hamlin, a defensive player in his second NFL season, suffered a cardiac arrest and fell to the ground in front of a shocked stadium following a tackle.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.
AP Photo/Jeff Dean
That night, players were in tears as they watched a medical team resuscitate the 24-year-old before an ambulance carried him off the field in critical condition.
The remainder of the Bills-Bengals game was
canceled as Hamlin remained hospitalized and NFL teams and fans across the league paid tribute to the football player with T-shirts, signs, jersey patches and on-field prayers.
Hamlin was
discharged last week after a hospital stay watched nationwide that involved him being sedated and put on a ventilator.
McDermott said Hamlin isn't attending team meetings at this stage, but that the 24-year-old is "dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself."
Hamlin's return to the team has been a welcome presence says offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.
"His appearance, like walking around here, it's a positive thing and to see three [Hamlin wears the No. 3 on his jersey] just smile and just wave and just put his hearts up and keep it pushing. It's a positive energy bubble that's just floating around the facility," said Dawkins.
A mural by artist Adam Zyglis of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who is recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game Jan. 2, covers the outside of a building in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson
Quarterback Josh Allen agreed that Hamlin's presence has been able to ease the emotional strain on the players.
"With guys being able to see a little bit of Damar and I know coach said he's been in the building, guys being able to see him and talk with him. I think that kind of alleviates most of that," said Allen.
Since Hamlin's injury, the Bills went on to finish second in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs before narrowly beating the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in the Wild Card playoff round, setting themselves up for a rematch with the Bengals in the divisional playoff.
When Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about facing the Bills again he said, "It's just another game, another playoff game."
"Obviously what happened, that's always in the back of everybody's minds, but now it's win or go home. I think that's what everybody's mostly focused on."
The Bills-Bengals game's kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Photos: NFL teams, players, fans pay tribute to Damar Hamlin
Fans stand for photographs by a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
Fans sign a poster with messages of support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
Players and staff wear shirts in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during practices before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) warms up in a Damar Hamlin jersey in support of the Buffalo Bills safety during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Emilee Chinn
A patch showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is seen on a Bills jersey before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, walks the field during practice while players wear the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin during practice before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
A fan holds a poster honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell signs autographs for fans on their signs bearing the number 3 in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
A fan holds a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during practice before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
A monitor displays Love for Damar to honor injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) kneels in prayer for safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus
A medical professional holds up a heart and three fingers per hand in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
"Love for Damar 3" is displayed in honor of an injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
The Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders wear wear arm bands honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin as they perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Jeff Dean
The Cincinnati Bengals show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Emilee Chinn
Fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal (33) holds a flag in support of teammate Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
Fans hold up signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
Fans show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) with signs and costumes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
Fans show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) with signs and costumes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
A fan holds a sign in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith wears a shirt honoring Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts gather on the field before their NFL football game in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Buffalo Bills fans hold up three fingers in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
A spectator holds a sign in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
"Love for Damar 3" is displayed in honor of an injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik
A video board at Levi's Stadium shows a message for Damar Hamlin during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) stands on the sideline during a pause in support of injured Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Steelers won 28-14. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Matt Freed
A fan holds a sign in a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
The number 3 is outlined in Buffalo Bills red for safety Damar Hamlin on the field at Acrisure Stadium after an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko
A fan holds up a sign paying tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
A stadium video monitor displays a message honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Miami Dolphins mascot T.D. holds a sign stating "Love for 3 Hamlin Strong" in support of Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin, on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Doug Murray
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!