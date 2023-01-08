Damar Hamlin's recovery, Prince Harry's memoir and a 'Romeo & Juliet' nude scene lawsuit | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- We have the latest on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
- Details are emerging from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir “Spare.”
- The stars of the 1968 film 'Romeo & Juliet' are suing over a nude scene.
- And Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after being hit by a snow plow.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
