Dancers allege instructor, wife, sexually abused them

“Taylor and Dusty Button categorically deny these baseless claims, and they look forward to the opportunity to disprove all of the plaintiffs’ allegations through court proceedings,” Ken Swartz said in a statement.

An attorney for the dancers said her clients are trying to protect other young dancers.

“This is a pair of perpetrators who are highly sophisticated, highly manipulative, and are continuing, which is exactly what my clients were concerned about,” Sigrid McCawley said.

The Boston Ballet in a statement said it supported Humphries.

“Boston Ballet supports Sage Humphries who is bravely coming forward, sharing her experience to protect others, and seeking accountability and justice,” the statement said. “The Ballet will continue to do everything in its power to create and promote a safe and supportive culture for its students, dancers, staff, and community.”

This story has been corrected to show that the husband of a former principal dancer with the Boston Ballet, not the dancer, is accused of sexual assault. The dancer is accused of aiding the assault.

