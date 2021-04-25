Daniel Kaluuya wins supporting actor, his 1st Oscar

Kaluuya name-checked Hampton's fellow Black Panthers Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.

“They showed me how to love myself,” he said. "With that love, they overflowed into the Black community and into other communities. They showed us the power of unity.”

Kaluuya admonished his fellow nominees, saying, “There's so much work to do guys and that's on everyone in this room. This ain't no single-man job.”

The 32-year-old actor was cheered by his Ugandan mother, Damalie, and his sister, who sat socially distanced in seats away from the nominees at tables.

“I’d like to thank my mom,” Kaluuya said, as she teared up. “Thank you for pouring so much into me. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height.”

He got laughs — and a confused look from his mother — with a light-hearted comment before leaving the podium.

“My mom and my dad, they had sex. It’s amazing,” he said, crediting them for his existence.

In the virtual backstage, Kaluuya said his mother wouldn't mind his cheekiness.

“She’s got a sense of humor,” he said. "We give it to each other.”