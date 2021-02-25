Daniel Prude case reflects difficulty of prosecuting police

She said the meticulous reports with recommendations to improve the criminal justice system have bought “real reform and change.”

Christopher Dunn of the New York Civil Liberties Union agreed that tallying up indictments and convictions is not a fair way to assess the unit, given the extraordinary difficulty of prosecuting police officers.

“I think it’s much more important to look at the investigations they’ve done and the prosecutions that they have pursued, because those are things that are under their control,” said Dunn, the group’s legal director.

Dunn praised the AG’s office for adding a layer of transparency to the investigative process by issuing detailed reports on its cases. When investigators decline to pursue charges, their reports explain the reasons, and frequently include nonbinding recommendations to departments on how to improve training, tactics and prevent further deaths.

One top recommendation, for departments to outfit officers with body cameras, led to more than $13 million in grant funding to help cover the cost. But James' recommendation last year that New York City police stop making routine traffic stops never took off.