DAs tossing more drug cases tied to indicted NYPD detective

Manhattan prosecutors indicted Franco on perjury charges in 2019, accusing him of lying in testimony and paperwork about witnessing drug transactions that security camera footage showed never took place. The police department fired him in April 2020.

A coalition of advocacy groups, including The Exoneration Project and the Legal Aid Society, send letters to Vance and Clark this week encouraging them to vacate cases that hinged on Franco’s work.

In a statement Thursday, the organizations praised the prosecutors for “taking this necessary step to right many of the injustices created by Det. Franco’s documented misdeeds.”

A message seeking comment was left with Franco’s lawyer, Howard Tanner. Tanner said last week that the move by prosecutors to dismiss cases involving Franco was “baseless and irresponsible” and could harm the former detective’s right to a fair trial.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, in securing the dismissal of mostly low-level drug convictions that relied on Franco’s testimony, said last week that he had “lost confidence” in the former detective's work. Gonzalez’s office, however, said it had found no evidence of the kind of misconduct alleged in the indictment.

