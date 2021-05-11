Data expert testifies at landmark West Virginia opioid trial

More powerful opioids were sent to Cabell County as time went on, McCann said.

Morphine milligram equivalent, a doctors’ tool to compare different drugs, was used to make the comparison. Oxycodone’s potency is about 1.5 times that of morphine, for example, but they’re on the same level based on the morphine milligram equivalent.

AmerisourceBergen attorney Joe Mahady said McCann wasn’t an expert on medical needs or a doctor who could determine how many prescriptions should have been sent out across the country. He said McCann made his own calculations based on an equation he found online, not with information from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s pill data.

McCann said data shows AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health were responsible for about 98% of the 14.8 million hydrocodone and oxycodone dosage units sent to four Fruth Pharmacies in Cabell County.

Four Rite Aid stores in the county received 8.8 million units, and while the company sent 63% of the doses itself, McKesson sent larger, stronger amounts of the drug. Two-thirds of the shipments received by four CVS stores came from Cardinal Health, McCann said.