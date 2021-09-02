Data shows Florida's latest COVID surge the deadliest yet

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is reporting its deadliest peak in daily death rates since the start of the pandemic, surpassing previous coronavirus surges in the state, according to federal data published Thursday.

Data provided by the state to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that at least eight days in August produced more daily deaths than during the last peak of the pandemic in August 2020. The typical lag times in the reporting of deaths means the true toll of the pandemic can take weeks to emerge. .

The data became available on Thursday after the state reported to the CDC more than 1,338 new deaths that occurred over several days or weeks.

The figures show the seven-day average in daily deaths reached 244 last month, as compared with their highest previous rate of 227 in August 2020. The numbers for mid- to late August of this year could still rise as the Florida Department of Health reports more data to the federal government.

Overall, 45,909 people have died in Florida, according to the CDC numbers.

The state has 87% of its seniors vaccinated and has raised its vaccination rate from 61% to 68% in the past month.