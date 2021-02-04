'Dateline NBC' trying its first multi-part crime drama

The risk, however, comes in following a trend and making a story longer than the material merits.

Slepian, who calls Randolph the “Joe Exotica of true crime” and hypes the “The Widower” as “'Tiger King' meets ‘Jinx’ meets ‘In Cold Blood,’" vouches for its ability to hold the audience's attention.

“The story itself almost demands all of the time we are giving it because of all of the twists and turns,” he said.

“Dateline” has interesting inside looks at how the police and prosecutors reacted as the story unfolds, and they would likely not make it if the show was tightly edited into one episode, he said.

Not everything “Dateline NBC” does is true crime; the show has done hours on the Capitol riot, COVID-19 vaccine development and the George Floyd case in the past year.

But crime stories are the central focus. They lend themselves to delayed viewing in a way most news programs don't, and the Peacock channel will need material.

“You don't really attract an audience like you did in the old days,” Corvo said. “You accumulate it. ‘Dateline’ is in every place a consumer can find it.”