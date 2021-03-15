'Dating scammer' faces more time after escape, capture

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who has twice served prison terms for using dating services to defraud women is facing more time after a recent escape from custody.

Patrick Giblin made an initial court appearance by videoconference on Monday in federal court in Camden. The 56-year-old had been a fugitive since last July until his capture last week in Atlantic City.

A message was left with an attorney representing Giblin.

According to a criminal complaint, Giblin had been approved to travel from federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to a halfway house in Newark where he would finish serving his latest prison term, a five-year sentence for defrauding multiple women.

Giblin was approved to fly from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Newark with a stopover in North Carolina. According to the complaint, prison personnel accompanied Giblin to the Harrisburg airport and watched him get on the plane. He never showed up in Newark, however, and was declared a fugitive.

It wasn't the first time Giblin had slipped away from authorities, according to court records. He was arrested in upstate New York in 2014 for violating terms of his supervised release after serving several years in prison for wire fraud in connection with a dating service scam.