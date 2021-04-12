Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest

Brooklyn Center police said in a statement that officers had stopped a motorist shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. After determining the driver had an outstanding warrant, police tried to arrest the driver. The driver reentered the vehicle and an officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver, police said. The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.

The account of the shooting from Wright’s family differed, with Katie Wright saying he was shot before getting back into the car.

Court records show Wright was being sought for fleeing from law enforcement officers and for possessing a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June. In that case, a statement of probable cause said police got a call about a man waving a gun who was later identified as Wright.

Police said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the person who died Sunday following a preliminary autopsy and family notification. A female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash. Brooklyn Center is a city of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

Katie Wright said that passenger was her son’s girlfriend. Wright said her son called her as he was getting pulled over.