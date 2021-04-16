Daunte Wright's family wants stiffer charge; video fallout from Chicago boy's death; mass shooting in Indy

Today is Friday, April 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Daunte Wright's family is calling for more severe charges against the ex-cop who shot him; Chicago police video shows Chicago boy wasn't holding gun when he was shot; and the latest from Indianapolis after late-night shooting.



TOP STORIES

Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-cop

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Daunte Wright’s family joined community leaders in demanding more severe charges against the white former police officer who fatally shot the young Black man in a Minneapolis suburb, where hundreds of protesters again filled the streets in front of the police station.

The protesters — shouting obscenities, shaking the police station’s security fence and occasionally lobbing water bottles — began thinning out as the 10 p.m. curfew approached in Brooklyn Center.