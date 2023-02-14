Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 14:
Dave Hollis
Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas. He was 47.
Hollis, whose ex-wife Rachel Hollis wrote the bestseller “Girl, Wash Your Face," was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at his home in Dripping Springs, a city on the outskirts of Austin, according to Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death since Hollis, who was last seen the evening before, was “youthful and didn't have a long medical history," Cable said.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Rachel Hollis asked for prayers as the family tries to “navigate through the unthinkable.”
“We are devastated," she wrote. "I have no words and my heart is too broken.”
Nikki Haley
Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley announced Tuesday in a video that she will run for president in 2024, becoming the first major rival to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.
"The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It's time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose," Haley, who is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday in Charleston at a campaign launch event, said in the video.
Haley served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. The former president, who announced his bid last year, recently appeared to bless her entrance into the race, telling reporters that she had called to tell him she was considering a campaign launch and that he had said, "You should do it."
T-Mobile
Customers of wireless provider T-Mobile US Inc. reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday, according to websites tracking service interruptions.
Posts on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net indicated T-Mobile service outages in multiple areas of the country. Many Twitter users also reported outages.
Numerous posts by users said their service had been changed to “SOS mode,” meaning they were not directly connected to a network but could still make emergency calls.
T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray issued a statement about the outage on Twitter early Tuesday.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 14
Police say the 43-year-old gunman who killed three students and wounded five others at Michigan State University had no apparent connection to the campus. Investigators are searching for a motive for shootings that terrified the community for hours. Anthony McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. An hourslong lockdown at the campus in East Lansing ended when he killed himself miles away while being confronted by police. The shooting happened the day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 and is the latest in what has become a deadly new year in the U.S.
The White House is defending the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledges that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month. White House national security spokesman John Kirby says the three objects, including one shot down over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic. Meantime, off the coast of South Carolina where the Chinese balloon was shot down, crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site. U.S. Northern Command says “priority sensor and electronics pieces” have been recovered as well as large sections of the structure.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquakes, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago. Confirmed deaths passed the 33,000 recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939. Erdogan said 105,505 people were injured as a result of the Feb. 6 quake centered around Kahramanmaras and its aftershocks. Almost 3,700 deaths have been confirmed in neighboring Syria, taking the combined toll in both countries to over 39,000. While the death toll is almost certain to rise further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to find shelter from the bitter cold.
The handprints of military children pressed onto paper hearts will decorate a corner of the White House as first lady Jill Biden celebrates Valentine's Day. A display on the north lawn, meanwhile, features three large hearts, one with the message: “Reach Out with Open Hearts and Helping Hands this Valentine's Day” and two with handprints. Cut-outs of dog Commander and cat Willow are also part of the lawn art. Children attending school at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum in New York helped the first lady what the White House calls “heart” projects when she visited their school on Jan. 30.
The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowing. At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to fuel price spikes well into this year. Consumer prices rose 6.4% in January from 12 months earlier, down from 6.5% in December. It was the seventh straight year-over-year slowdown and well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, though, consumer prices increased 0.5% from December to January, much higher than the 0.1% rise from November to December.
House Republicans have kicked off an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic requested information Monday from several people on the hypothesis that coronavirus leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab. Among those contacted is the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Many scientists say they still believe the virus most likely occurred in nature and jumped from animals to humans. Virus researchers have not publicly identified any key new scientific evidence that might make the lab-leak hypothesis more likely.
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders in New York City on Monday, killing one person and injuring eight others before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the driver's actions Monday as a “violent rampage through Brooklyn.” The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood before police stopped it more than 3 miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. The driver was arrested. He was identified by his son as Weng Sor, who was living in Las Vegas before appearing recently in New York.
A pathologist is detailing the brutal deaths of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son during the disgraced South Carolina attorney's double murder trial. Dr. Ellen Riemer testified Monday that Paul Murdaugh was shot twice with a shotgun and Maggie Murdaugh was shot four or five times with an automatic rifle. Riemer says the last shot fired at both victims went into their heads. Alex Murdaugh looked distraught and cried through most of the testimony. Also on Monday, two jurors were dismissed because they have COVID-19. That leaves three alternate jurors. Judge Clifton Newman decided not to delay the trial and asked everyone to wear masks.
Sunday’s Super Bowl was the third most-watched television show in history, with an average of 113.1 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles after final Nielsen figures were released Tuesday. Fox said the total numbers include the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL’s digital sites. The figures are via Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. Rihanna’s halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most watched in Super Bowl history behind Katy Perry's 2015 performance.
Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and Trump’s UN ambassador, launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign.