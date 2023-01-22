 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Crosby dies, songwriting honors for Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift's guitar and Damar Hamlin's recovery | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

  • David Crosby, who was inducted twice into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died.
  • Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan highlight a list of artists heading to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
  • Taylor Swift’s guitar is among items heading to a charity auction.
  • And the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin faces a long road to recovery.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Conservationists in Thailand captured infrared drone video of a sea turtle laying eggs, a bionics company is equipping injured Ukrainian soldiers with high tech 'hero arms,' and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

Conservationists in Thailand capture infrared drone video of sea turtle laying eggs
Conservationists in Thailand capture infrared drone video of sea turtle laying eggs

We need to fully understand leatherback turtles to protect them.

Bionics company equips injured Ukrainian soldiers with high tech 'hero arms'
Bionics company equips injured Ukrainian soldiers with high tech 'hero arms'

They were injured by Russian mines, but now they’re getting a new lease on life. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Elephant mom scares car away to help calf cross highway in China
Elephant mom scares car away to help calf cross highway in China

A motorist was driven away by an angry elephant mother while she helped her young calf cross a road in southern China.

Mummified crocodiles found in an Egyptian tomb
Mummified crocodiles found in an Egyptian tomb

Archeologists say the ancient Egyptians sacrificed crocodiles during rituals to their god Sobek.

In Vienna, balls are back with a bang after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus
In Vienna, balls are back with a bang after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus

In Vienna, balls are back with a bang after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. More than 450 are held every year in the capital and every pro…

Vehicles struggle to navigate Denver roads during winter storm
Vehicles struggle to navigate Denver roads during winter storm

Rush hour traffic in the morning of Jan. 18 slowed to a crawl in Denver, Colorado, in the midst of a winter storm. Multiple vehicles including…

Orphaned baby wombat celebrates first birthday
Orphaned baby wombat celebrates first birthday

An orphaned wombat joey has celebrated her first birthday.

Las Luminarias: The Spanish festivals where horses gallop through flames
Las Luminarias: The Spanish festivals where horses gallop through flames

A mountain village in Spain was lit up with bonfires on Monday night as horse galloped through the streets and at times through the flames. Th…

Ukraine war taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD
Ukraine war taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD

Mental Health professionals in Ukraine are pushing to better organize help for soldiers traumatized by their experiences. Months of trench war…

Alaska man can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep
Alaska man can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep

This man in Fairbanks, Alaska, shows how he can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep.

