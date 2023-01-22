David Crosby dies, songwriting honors for Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift's guitar and Damar Hamlin's recovery | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- David Crosby, who was inducted twice into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died.
- Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan highlight a list of artists heading to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
- Taylor Swift’s guitar is among items heading to a charity auction.
- And the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin faces a long road to recovery.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
