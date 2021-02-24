 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome a baby boy
View Comments
AP

David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome a baby boy

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome a baby boy

FILE - David Foster, left, and Katharine McPhee arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple, who wed in 2019, have welcomed a baby boy, McPhee's publicist confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

 Evan Agostini

NEW YORK (AP) — Katharine McPhee and David Foster may want to channel their musical talents into lullabies.

The couple, who wed in 2019, have welcomed a baby boy, McPhee's publicist confirmed Wednesday.

McPhee and Foster were friendly for years after meeting in 2006 when Foster was a mentor on “American Idol.” McPhee was the runner-up on season five to Taylor Hicks. She was also tapped to perform in Foster's 2008 “David Foster & Friends” concert special alongside Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli.

This is the first child for McPhee, 36, and the first son for Foster, who is 71. He has five grown daughters from previous marriages.

People magazine was first to report the baby news.

McPhee will co-star with Eddie Cibrian in the Netflix comedy “Country Comfort,” which debuts March 19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show
National

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show

  • Updated

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during 2020 as coronavirus claimed more American lives than the greatest war. Blacks and Hispanics suffered the worst death rates, researchers say, but also people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News