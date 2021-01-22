David Ng named executive editor of The Providence Journal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The former top editor of The New York Daily News has been tapped as the next executive editor of The Providence Journal.

David Ng succeeds Alan Rosenberg, who retired in December 2020 after more than four decades working at Rhode Island's largest paper.

The 62-year-old said he hopes to continue the Journal's mission of serving as the “town square for its citizens” to gather to “share our stories and to exchange ideas and debate our opinions.”

Lisa Strattan, a vice president of news at Gannett, which owns the Journal, said Ng's “drive to win" and commitment to diversity and inclusion will elevate the Journal's coverage.

Ng also previously served as associate managing editor at The New York Post, a former senior news editor at Newsday on Long Island and an assistant managing editor at The Star-Ledger in New Jersey.

The Providence Journal is considered the oldest continuously published daily newspaper in the country and has won four Pulitzer Prizes.

Ng starts Jan. 28.

