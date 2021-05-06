David Oyelowo fulfills new directing passion in 'Water Man'

Dawson said she had some tough times while filming as she dealt with her father’s health. But she said her role gave her the opportunity to channel everything that was going on in real life to help deliver a relatable story.

“I had to self motivate a strength that just wasn’t there,” said Dawson. As her father was starting chemotherapy treatments, she sent him a photo of her balding character in solidarity.

“It was acknowledging the limitations and building it into a performance in a way I think was important for me to represent with dignity,” she continued. “It’s such a vulnerable state to be in when you’re that ill and really dependent on other people.”

Dawson said Oyelowo — whose late father battled cancer — helped her along the way. She said Oyelowo made things easier for herself and the rest of the crew, calling him a consummate actor and storyteller.

“He was clear about his vision and tone,” she said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of time in the world, but it still felt like we did. He really allowed us to play and find our moments, find our pauses and our bursts of energy. He’s such an actor’s actor.”

Chavis said Oyelowo helped him pull into the emotional state of Gunner.