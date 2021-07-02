Dead grizzly in Yellowstone River decapitated, de-clawed, prompting investigation

State and federal wildlife authorities are seeking who is responsible for cutting the head and paws off a grizzly bear that may have drowned and washed up on a gravel bar in the Yellowstone River north of Gardiner in mid-June.

“It could have been a purposeful take, or half innocent not knowing about” the illegality, said Kevin Frey, FWP wildlife management specialist based in Bozeman. “There’s a lot of interest in having the skull or claws off them.”

Possession of grizzly bear parts, since it is protected under the Endangered Species Act, is a violation of federal law. That means investigators from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are involved.

The 25-year-old male bear was a known Yellowstone National Park resident, having been captured and tagged with the number 394.

Gardiner sculptor George Bumann heard about the dead bear from a rafting guide and boated to the site to take measurements for his artwork. On June 11, he posted on his website a blog about the bear, along with several photos of its claws, paws and worn-down canine teeth, taking care to not identify where the bear was located.