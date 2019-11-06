2 dead, 14 injured during traditional ceremony in New Mexico

"Certainly, it's a true tragedy," said Sandor Iron Rope, a former president of the Native American Church of North America, a religion shared among people from numerous tribes. "I just had to step back and offer my prayers."

Iron Rope, who is Oglala Lakota and whose wife is Navajo, said he was struck that so many people suffered from smoke inhalation during a ceremony inside a hogan, given the homes generally are well-ventilated.

"They have been holding ceremonies in them for eons," he said.

Native American Church ceremonies, which last through the night, are held most often in teepees, though on the Navajo Nation they also can be conducted in hogans.

Alamo, bordered by a national wildlife refuge and mountains, is a satellite chapter of the larger Navajo reservation. Interstate, mountains and hundreds of miles of desert separate the chapter from the primary, 27,000 square-mile (69,930 square-kilometer) Navajo Nation, which extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

A woman who answered the phone at the Alamo Chapter House, a local community and government hall, said residents remained shocked. She declined further comment and did not give her name.