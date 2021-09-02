Deadly 1921 coal miner revolt in West Virginia remembered

“So it’s a testimony of the success of the preservation movement," Keeney said. "And this movement’s revitalized the history.”

Multiple events are planned looking back at the battle, highlighted by the 45-mile (72-kilometer) march over three days.

Keeney’s great-grandfather, Frank Keeney, was president of the United Mine Workers union’s District 17 in West Virginia during the uprising. Chuck Keeney plans to march along with UMW international President Cecil Roberts. Roberts' great-uncle, Bill Blizzard, was a union subdistrict state organizer and a leader of the march.

"Those people had a specific purpose in mind," Roberts said. "Every step you take, you just think about what kind of courage that took. And they were willing to die for that. And because they were willing to die for that, we've all had a good living, a much better life than we would have had had they not gone on that march.”

In 1920, southern West Virginia had the nation’s largest concentration of nonunion miners. Company towns were prevalent and oppressive. Miners lived in employer-built encampments and were paid in private company currency, called scrip.