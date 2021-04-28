Deadly California arrest carries echoes of George Floyd case

The arrest took place just hours after the jury at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin began deliberating. The next day, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that was likewise documented on video and touched off a national reckoning over racism and police brutality.

In Alameda, the nearly hourlong video from two officers' body cameras released late Tuesday shows police talking to a seemingly dazed Gonzalez, who struggles to answer questions.

When Gonzalez doesn't produce any identification, the officers are seen on video trying to force his hands behind his back to handcuff him, but he resists and they take him to the ground. They repeatedly ask him for his full name and birthdate.

"We’re going to take care of you, OK. We’re going to take care of you,” one officer says on the video.

“I think you just had too much to drink today, OK? That’s all,” the officer says. Later, he adds, “Mario, just please stop fighting us.”