On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Police say a teenager opened fire at his school in Serbia’s capital, killing eight children and a school guard before being arrested in the school yard. Six more children and a teacher were hospitalized.

» Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors with an AR-style rifle. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Tuesday that 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza was arrested in connection with the shooting in the town of Cleveland.

» Members of the Writers Guild of America picketed in Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday, a day after their contract expired. NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “The Late Show” and NBC’s “Late Night” all made plans for reruns through the week.

» U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings.

» Veterinarians are growing alarmed by an apparent rise in marijuana poisonings among dogs that ingest discarded joints and edibles on city sidewalks.

» The NBA and NHL playoffs continued on Tuesday night with four exciting games and nail biting finishes. The NBA also named its MVP, and there was action a-plenty in Major League Baseball.

» The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions.

» The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that is leading most late-night shows to air reruns.

» A prosecutor says a former Memphis police officer who hit Tyre Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ brutal beating by other officers won’t be charged criminally.

» A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

» The latest Super Bowl ended up setting a viewer record. Nielsen released a revised number of 115.1 million for Fox Sports’ broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

» The U.S. surgeon general says loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually.

» “Some Like It Hot,” a musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, has waltzed away Tuesday with the most number of Tony Award nominations.

» Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died. He penned hundreds of songs, including “Carefree Highway,” “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” He was 84.

» Ed Sheeran says he's getting encouragement from other performers who also worry that they'll be sued after they heard he is testifying against claims that he stole material from Marvin Gaye's “Let's Get It On.”

» Before the glory of his coronation weekend, King Charles III has visited Parliament to get a reminder that the monarch’s power has limits.