Deadly St. Louis school shooting; guilty plea in Floyd case; Sunak to become UK prime minister | Hot off the Wire podcast

A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building.

A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism, first-degree murder and other charges in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and seven people wounded when Ethan Crumbley opened fire nearly a year ago.

Two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, it is not clear which party will emerge with control of Congress.

A federal appeals court panel won't block a subpoena issued by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection that seeks phone records of the Arizona Republican Party’s leader.

Singer Mary J. Blige has joined first lady Jill Biden to promote cancer prevention. Blige was a guest Monday at the White House, where the American Cancer Society announced two new “roundtables” to address breast and cervical cancer.

A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. J. Alexander Kueng on Monday agreed to a deal that calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Three women were ejected from the set of ‘The View’ on Monday after interrupting an interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for what appeared to be a climate change protest.

Rishi Sunak ran for Britain’s top job and lost. Then he got a second chance. The former U.K. Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to be prime minister. But Truss quit after a turbulent 45-day term, and Sunak has won the Conservative leadership race.

Police in North Carolina say six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend. Oxford police say officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds.

On this week's AP Religion Roundup, the Church of Scientology is evoked in the rape trial of actor Danny Masterson, the White House weighs in on antisemitic comments made by Kanye West, and an ancient shrine destroyed by Islamic State militants gives up its secrets.