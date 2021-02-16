Deadly winter storm continues march across US; Pelosi plans probe of riot; a muted Mardi Gras

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Deadly winter storm pummels much of US, leaving many without power; Pelosi announces 9/11-style commission to investigate Capitol riot; and Mardi Gras will be muted today.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

More than 200 million under alerts as winter storm moves into Northeast

A winter storm that has pummeled much of the United States will move through the Northeast on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction across some states unaccustomed to such harsh weather.

The low-pressure system has had a deadly impact: At least 15 people have died in weather-related vehicle accidents since the cold temperatures set in. In Oklahoma alone, 123 people were in the hospital Monday with weather-related injuries.

At least three people were killed after a tornado tore through a seaside town in North Carolina as millions of people in Texas remained in the dark early Tuesday amid subfreezing temperatures.