Dealing with mental health crisis one Zoom call at a time

“They've seen they could go into (situations ) that historically meant hours and hours and tons of paperwork and potentially the use of force and hand the tablet over to the clinician and let the clinician do their job so they could do theirs,” Petaque-Montgomery said.

“We can even slide a tablet under a door so they don't even have to see a cop,” Dart added.

One mother of a troubled 12-year-old boy who kept running away and needed mental health assistance a few weeks ago could see the change in her agitated son's demeanor when the officer handed him the tablet. It changed even more when the conversation with the clinician started.

“The way he (the clinician) talked, my son could see he was understanding,” said the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she does not want her son identified. “He likes it because somebody is talking to him and seeing the human behind the voice helps.”

For Busching, the questions she had about the tablets and the worries about what might happen if she was forced to try to restrain a man who had threatened to kill himself vanished when what looked like a situation that might easily turn into a physical confrontation ended quietly.

“He gave me his hand and walked to the ambulance with me,” she said.

