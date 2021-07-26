Death from 1985 shaken baby case leads to murder charge

“I know I didn’t do it. My conscience is clear. But I can’t deal with it anymore,” McKirchy told the paper then. “I’m six months pregnant. You wouldn’t believe what this has done to my family.”

Rae and Joe Dowling, Benjamin's parents, said their first son never progressed after his injuries, depending on his family and others.

“Benjamin never crawled, fully rolled over, walked, never talked, never fed himself, he never enjoyed a hamburger or an ice cream cone, he could never tell us when he had an itch or anything hurt,” the couple said in a statement. “When he cried in pain, we as a family and caregivers had to guess as to what was wrong and hope that we could satisfy his need."

They did not address McKirchy's arrest in their statement and, through the state attorney's office, declined interview requests.

The Dowlings had been married four years when Benjamin was born Jan. 13, 1984. Both Dowlings worked, so they hired McKirchy, then 22, to babysit him at her suburban Fort Lauderdale home.

Rae Dowling says when she picked up Benjamin from McKirchy on July 3, 1984, she instantly knew something was wrong. His fists were clenched and his body limp. She rushed him to the hospital, where doctors said he had suffered a brain hemorrhage from severe shaking.