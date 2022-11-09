Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — One student who died at an Alabama high school and three others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from an autopsy and toxicology tests before making a final determination, but the powerful painkiller likely was to blame.
“It doesn't take much to kill you,” he said.
Authorities were called to Selma High School around noon Tuesday after the students began showing signs of health problems, authorities said. One student, identified only as a 16-year-old male sophomore, died, and three others taken to a hospital for evaluation are expected to recover.
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
- Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
- Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
School Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said students who decided not to attend classes on Wednesday wouldn't be counted as absent.
“When an event of this magnitude touches one family, it affects us all,” Byrd said in a statement.
Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are driving the nation's deadliest overdose crisis ever. Overdoses from all drugs claimed more than 100,000 lives for the first time in 2021, and the deaths this year have remained at almost the same level, which is more than gun and auto deaths combined.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!