Death row inmate points to biased juror as execution nears

Hall, formerly known as Leroy Hall Jr., has been on death row ever since being convicted for the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend Traci Crozier. Hall set Crozier’s car on fire while she was still inside by filling a container with gasoline, stuffing a paper towel over the top, lighting it on fire and then throwing it into the car.

The container exploded and Crozier received burns to more than 90% of her body. She died the next day in the hospital.

According to the court documents, Juror A’s name is sealed because the woman’s family is unaware of the years of physical and emotional abuse she experienced with her first husband and her oldest son is unaware that he is a result of a violent rape.

While the woman is now speaking out about her bias against Hall after undergoing several years of therapy, she acknowledges that she failed to disclose her experience with domestic violence and rape despite being given several options during the jury screening process.

She didn’t begin talking about the abuse until 2007 when she began seeing a therapist and didn’t tell Hall’s attorneys about her past until this year.

