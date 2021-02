Death toll from winter storm hits 56; Biden repudiates Trump on Iran; Cruz admits 'mistake'

Today is Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: As the power returns to Texas, the South is short on clean drinking water; Biden changes U.S. course with Iran; and Ted Cruz says Cancun trip was "obviously a mistake.'

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over in parts of the South with many people lacking safe drinking water.

About 325,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Texas on Thursday, down from about 3 million a day earlier, though utility officials said limited rolling blackouts were still possible. The storms also left more than 450,000 from West Virginia to Louisiana without power and 100,000 in Oregon were still enduring a weeklong outage following a massive ice and snow storm.