Deaths of newlywed women found shot at campsite investigated

MOAB, Utah (AP) —

Residents of a Utah tourist town near the campsite where a newlywed couple was recently gunned down say they’re puzzled and concerned as the police investigation unfolds.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were found dead last week at a campsite near Moab, a desert town where they were living that draws visitors from around the world to its sweeping red-rock vistas.

Investigators believe someone killed the women and fled the area, KUTV reported. No firearms have yet been recovered.

“We do think it was an outside party,” Grand County Sheriff Steven White said.

The sheriff's office has also said there's no further danger to the public. But that leaves unanswered questions for locals now nervous to be alone.

“Until they can give us more than that, we are not safe,” said friend Cindy Sue Hunter. She said she called police after the women didn’t return from their campsite in early August.

Schulte's aunt Bridget Calvert previously said the couple told friends that a “creepy guy” was making them uncomfortable in the days prior to their deaths.