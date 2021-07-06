Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court

State police say they recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a short-barrel rifle.

The standoff began when a State Police trooper stopped to offer assistance to the vehicles he found on the side of the highway that were refueling.

The men, who were dressed in military fatigues and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, did not have licenses to carry firearms in Massachusetts, police said.

They told police they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine to conduct what they called “training.”

Some of the defendants ran into the woods along the highway, leading to a standoff that lasted several hours and prompted the closure of the busy highway on a holiday weekend.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the Moorish sovereign citizen movement is a collection of independent organizations and individuals that emerged in the 1990s as an offshoot of the antigovernment sovereign citizens’ movement. People in the movement believe individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, the authority of federal and state governments.

The vast majority of Moorish sovereign citizens are African American, according to the SPLC.