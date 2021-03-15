Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement

“You would agree it’s unfortunate, right?” Cahill asked.

“It’s certainly not my preference, your honor,” Schleicher replied, adding that it wasn’t clear to him whether news of the settlement “cuts” in favor of the prosecution or the defense.

“The problem is, it cuts,” Cahill said.

Cahill said he would take the request for a continuance under advisement, but that he didn’t think it would be appropriate to grant additional strikes to either side. He said he would likely recall the seven previously seated jurors for further questioning.

“I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much, but at the same time I don’t find any evil intent that they were trying to tamper with this case,” Cahill said. The judge has already instructed members of the jury pool to avoid all news coverage about the case.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter. Attorneys have been questioning potential jurors to settle on 12 who will deliberate and two to be alternates.