Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 27.
Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh's defense in his double murder trial rested its case Monday after calling up 14 witnesses over about two weeks of testimony.
Monday's testimony was headlined by an expert in crime scene reconstruction and blood spatter analysis who testified that the evidence suggests two shooters carried out the killings of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.
Timothy Palmbach, a former professor of forensic science at the University of New Haven, was hired by Alex Murdaugh's defense to review the case and analyze the crime scene.
In defending his two-shooter theory, he noted that Paul was shot by a shotgun and Margaret was shot by a Blackout rifle. He also determined the shooting of Paul came first and was from such a close range that the shooter would have been temporarily stunned by the explosive violence.
Weather, winter storm
As severe storms prompted at least nine tornado reports in parts of the central US, a barrage of snow, rain and harsh wind is forecast Monday in places from the West Coast to the Great Lakes, including some still without power following a similar string of severe weather last week.
More than 300,000 US homes and businesses were without power as of Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us. About two-thirds of the outages were in Michigan, which is bracing for another round of ice and snow to hit the region Monday. More than 66,000 outages were reported in California, and more than 10,000 each in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
In Oklahoma, at least seven tornadoes and 12 injuries were reported in Sunday's severe weather. Two tornadoes were reported in Kansas.
More than 100 other storm reports -- including wind and hail -- were recorded in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas as hurricane-force winds and severe thunderstorms tore through.
Sally Field, SAG Awards
Without commercial interruptions or rushed acceptance speeches, Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, which streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel, was one of the more relaxed award events in recent memory.
If you were among the million or so viewers who watched the show, you might have felt a little more like you were in the room than at home. The format led to a more unfiltered feel, with glimpses of stars mingling between presentations and plenty of speeches sprinkled with curse words that went uncensored.
Seated at a center table near the stage was Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. The streaming giant will become the new home of the SAG Awards next year, and Sarandos, who appeared beaming at times on Sunday, may have given ratings-challenged award shows a formula for future success: keep it candid.
Student loan relief
Pokemon Day
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Feb. 27
The unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered steam with awards not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis. The SAG Awards, often an Oscar preview, threw some curve balls into the Oscars race in a ceremony streamed lived on Netflix’s YouTube page from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Curtis won best female supporting actor for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” over the favorite, Angela Bassett. Brendan Fraser took best male lead actor for “The Whale.”
The death toll has risen to at least 63 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered several more bodies. Children were among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast on Sunday. At least 80 people survived but more were feared dead. Survivors told authorities that the boat which set off from Turkey last week was carrying about 170 people. The beach on Calabria’s Ionian coast was littered Monday with the splintered remains of the boat as well as the belongings the migrants had brought with them. There were only a few life jackets scattered amid the debris.
Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week’s ice storm. In hard-hit southeastern Michigan, the state’s two main utilities — DTE Energy and Consumers Energy — reported about 165,000 homes and businesses without power Sunday evening. Wednesday’s ice storm coated lines and trees with a half an inch of ice or more. California, meanwhile, was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful weekend storm that left Los Angeles area rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas.
China has accused the U.S. of “outright bullying and double standards" in leveling what it called “illegal" sanctions on Chinese companies as part of U.S. actions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals. The entities were targeted for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning says the sanctions have no basis in international law and are "typical illegal unilateral sanctions." She told reporters at a daily briefing that the punitive measures were “seriously harming China’s interests" and that China “strongly rejects and deplores that and has lodged solemn complaints with the U.S. side."
The comic strip “Dilbert” disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both. Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a “hate group” on YouTube. To some observers, “Dilbert” had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture. An expert said the strip had started to reflect Adams’ political ideas. Adams said his distributor had been given little choice but to cut ties with him. He said his book publisher and agent had “canceled” him.
Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off an attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted Monday with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Florida. SpaceX delayed the launch until at least Thursday. The problem involved the engine ignition system. Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. Officials said the problem involved ground equipment used for loading the engine ignition fluid. The launch team could not be sure there was a full load. A SpaceX engineer likened this critical system to spark plugs for a car.
Sunday studio estimates say the gonzo R-rated horror comedy “Cocaine Bear” sniffed up $23.1 million in its opening weekend, while Marvel's “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” shrank unusually quickly in its second weekend. “Quantumania” was still No. 1 with an estimated $32.2 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters. But the “Ant-Man” sequel was hit by some of the worst reviews and audience scores of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dropped a steep 69.7% in its second weekend. The '70s-set Christian drama “Jesus Revolution” also debuted strongly, launching with $15.5 million.
YouTube star Jake Paul has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74. The 23-year-old Fury is the first true professional boxer fought by Paul.
Kyle Busch sent Fontana off in style. The veteran stormed up from the back after an early penalty and earned his first victory for Richard Childress Racing while winning on this Southern California track for the fifth time. Busch held off Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in NASCAR’s final race on the gloriously weathered asphalt at Auto Club Speedway, which will soon be demolished to make room for a half-mile track. Busch drove his Chevrolet to victory in only his second race with RCR, which scooped him up in December after his 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing ended.