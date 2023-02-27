Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 27.

Murdaugh trial

Alex Murdaugh's defense in his double murder trial rested its case Monday after calling up 14 witnesses over about two weeks of testimony.

Monday's testimony was headlined by an expert in crime scene reconstruction and blood spatter analysis who testified that the evidence suggests two shooters carried out the killings of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.

Timothy Palmbach, a former professor of forensic science at the University of New Haven, was hired by Alex Murdaugh's defense to review the case and analyze the crime scene.

In defending his two-shooter theory, he noted that Paul was shot by a shotgun and Margaret was shot by a Blackout rifle. He also determined the shooting of Paul came first and was from such a close range that the shooter would have been temporarily stunned by the explosive violence.

Weather, winter storm

As severe storms prompted at least nine tornado reports in parts of the central US, a barrage of snow, rain and harsh wind is forecast Monday in places from the West Coast to the Great Lakes, including some still without power following a similar string of severe weather last week.

More than 300,000 US homes and businesses were without power as of Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us. About two-thirds of the outages were in Michigan, which is bracing for another round of ice and snow to hit the region Monday. More than 66,000 outages were reported in California, and more than 10,000 each in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

In Oklahoma, at least seven tornadoes and 12 injuries were reported in Sunday's severe weather. Two tornadoes were reported in Kansas.

More than 100 other storm reports -- including wind and hail -- were recorded in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas as hurricane-force winds and severe thunderstorms tore through.

Sally Field, SAG Awards

Without commercial interruptions or rushed acceptance speeches, Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, which streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel, was one of the more relaxed award events in recent memory.

If you were among the million or so viewers who watched the show, you might have felt a little more like you were in the room than at home. The format led to a more unfiltered feel, with glimpses of stars mingling between presentations and plenty of speeches sprinkled with curse words that went uncensored.

Seated at a center table near the stage was Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. The streaming giant will become the new home of the SAG Awards next year, and Sarandos, who appeared beaming at times on Sunday, may have given ratings-challenged award shows a formula for future success: keep it candid.

