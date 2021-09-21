Defense official defends French submarine-making capability

He also explained why Australia's change of heart stung France so badly. He said on the same day as the unexpected AUKUS announcement, “the Australians wrote to France to say that they were satisfied with the submarine’s achievable performance and with the progress of the program.”

The U.S., Australia and Britain have insisted the diplomatic crisis wouldn’t affect their longer-term relations with France, even after Paris recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia for the first time in history because of the deal.

Speaking Tuesday in France's Parliament, Defense Minister Florence Parly stepped up the rhetoric, calling the about-turn a “breach of trust between allies and a strategic turning point” where Australia “decides to entrust completely its future to the United States faced with the Chinese threat.”

Parly noted that France is present in the Indo-Pacific because “the increased aggressiveness of China is the source of great difficulties and we must we able to offer an alternative.”

She said hiding behind all these issues is the fact that the US may want “to increase the escalation, confrontation with China,” adding potentially “a military dimension.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

