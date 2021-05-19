Defense says Durst had no motive, didn't kill close friend

“Kathie Durst disappeared without a trace,” DeGuerin said. “It was and is a mystery."

The openings in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood were abbreviated versions of what both sides presented over four days in March 2020 before the case was halted and courts were closed amid the virus outbreak.

Lewin said Berman told friends she helped Durst by phoning in sick for Kathie Durst the day after she was last seen — providing evidence she was alive the day after her husband said he put her on train back to New York City after a weekend at their lakeside cottage.

Investigators believe she was killed at the Westchester County home and never returned to the couple's Manhattan penthouse. The Westchester district attorney's office announced Monday it is reviewing the case.

DeGuerin said Berman, the daughter a Las Vegas mobster who was a writer, was a “fabulist” who embellished stories with lies. Even her friends didn't believe what she told them.

DeGuerin said Durst would take the stand in his defense.

Durst was acquitted of murder in a Texas court after testifying he killed Morris Black when the man pulled a gun on him and they wrestled for the weapon in the Galveston rooming house where they both lived.