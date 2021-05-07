Defense: Utah man charged with killing wife had brain injury

Two of the couple's children tried to get in the room when they heard their mother scream and witnessed part of the assault from a balcony, according to Schmidt's filing, which describes the assault as brutal and violent.

The prosecution filing also states that Kenneth Manzanares said he had in the past broken TV remotes when angry and punched holes in walls and physically restrained his wife.

Manzanares' attorneys say this was “not a case of simmering resentment and dysfunction that boiled over into an altercation.”

The filing by McGrady states that law enforcement officers interviewed “dozens and dozens” of witnesses and family friends “looking for signs of marital woes," such as money problems or domestic abuse and “found none of that.”

Kenneth Manzanares didn't have an explanation for how or why the assault happened, the filing from McGrady states, and he “appreciates the gravity of what he has done.”

“Although he has come to understand more about himself, his impairments and deficits, he knows it is no excuse and this explanation will likely give no comfort to those who loved his wife," the filing from his attorneys states.

Sentencing is set for next month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0