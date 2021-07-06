Delaware prosecutor: Suspected serial killer indicted

Gibson then shot and killed Ronald Wright, 42, during a June 5 street robbery in Wilmington, also shooting another man, prosecutors said.

Earlier that same day, Christine Lugo, 40, was accosted by a gunman as she opened up her Philadelphia doughnut shop. Philadelphia police allege that Gibson pushed her inside at gunpoint, took about $300, shot her in the head and fled. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe Gibson robbed or assaulted three other people in Delaware, and tried to murder one of them, over the following three days. He was arrested June 8 in connection with the robbery of a Wilmington Rite-Aid during which a clerk was pistol-whipped.

Authorities in Pennsylvania also plan to charge Gibson in shooting death of his mother, Christine Gibson, 54. She was found shot to death in February. He is also a suspect in a January double murder in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

“We are still awaiting extradition for him before we can charge him with the murders he committed in Philadelphia,” Officer Tanya Little, a Philadelphia police spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether Gibson has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

