Delaware student wins $65K literary prize

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — A student from Delaware has won the nation’s largest undergraduate literary prize.

Washington College announced Friday that Justin Nash, 22, of Smyrna won the Sophie Kerr Prize, which is worth $65,580 this year. The prize named for an Eastern Shore writer is awarded each year to the graduating senior demonstrating the best potential for future achievement in a literary endeavor, school officials said. Nash was one of six finalists this year.

The English major with three minors has served as editor-in-chief of campus literary magazines and journals. He was the vice president of the campus Writers’ Union and has interned in publishing. He hopes to become an editor with a nonprofit publishing press one day.

The Wilmington News Journal reports that Nash, who grew up on a farm in Smyrna, focuses on subjects like rural life, death and desire.

“I do owe that to how I was raised and where I was raised,” Nash said.

His portfolio, Prestidigitate, examines travel, childhood and conceit through poems, stories and essays.