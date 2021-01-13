Delayed Kennedy Center Honors to be rescheduled for mid-May

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five months after they were postponed because of the coronavirus, the annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming back in May, possibly in a series of small events, organizers announced Wednesday.

This year's recipients of the lifetime artistic achievement awards are country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and actress Debbie Allen, violin virtuoso Midori, folk music icon Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke.

The centerpiece event for Washington’s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts normally happens in December, but it was postponed last year amid the pandemic. Now the center plans to hold some sort of commemorative event or series of events in mid-May.

Planners envision “multiple events for physically distant audiences" across the center's campus, according to a statement, which said there would be filming from May 17 to May 22. The entire campus "will come alive with small, in-person events and re-envisioned virtual tributes.”

The awards program typically centers around a gala in the Kennedy Center's main theater that includes tributes and performances that are kept secret from the honorees. But even with COVID-19 vaccines gradually rolling out across the country, Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter knew the usual concert would not be possible in May.