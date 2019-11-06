Dem leads Kentucky governor's race that is too close to call

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The hotly contested governor's race in Kentucky was too close to call Tuesday night, with Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear holding a narrow lead — and declaring victory — over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the tenacious Beshear — son of the state's last Democratic governor, Steve Beshear — had a lead of 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of nearly 0.4 percentage points.

The bitter rivals gave competing speeches in which Beshear claimed victory while Bevin refused to concede.

"My expectation is that he (Bevin) will honor the election that was held tonight," Beshear said. "That he will help us make this transition. And I'll tell you what, we will be ready for that first day in office, and I look forward to it."

Bevin called it a "close, close race" and said he wasn't conceding "by any stretch."

"We want the process to be followed, and there is a process," he said.

Bevin hinted that there might be "irregularities" to look into but didn't offer specifics.