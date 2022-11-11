PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona's secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona's secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.
There was no time frame given for the drawing. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. Get the latest here.
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington.
A fourth-generation member of the Tyson family faces charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass after authorities say he was found sleeping in someone else’s home.
Judge Mark Pittman said Thursday that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws.
A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Get the latest.
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.
Biden hopes for Brittney Griner's release; Gov. Glenn Youngkin apologizes to Nancy Pelosi, and more top news
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments he made after her husband Paul Pelosi's assault. Get that and more trending news.