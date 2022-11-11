Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone was reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time due to changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries.
Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it was redrawn with fewer Democrats than under the state’s previous congressional map due to a successful court challenge by the GOP.
Trone’s victory preserves the 7-1 advantage Maryland Democrats hold over Republicans in the state’s delegation to the U.S. House.
A Maryland judge ruled this year that the state’s congressional map approved in December after the latest census was unconstitutional because of partisan gerrymandering.
Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020.
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
- South Sioux superintendent finalists announced
- Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
- Remsen St. Mary's to play for another state football title
- Republicans oust Democrats for Woodbury County state legislature seats
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Lincoln woman's husband finds $77,000 ring after reported theft, police say
Trone, who is the wealthy owner of Total Wine & More, spent more than $12 million of his own money on his campaign. That gave him a huge fundraising advantage over Parrott, a state legislator from Washington County.
Trone has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform while in office.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!