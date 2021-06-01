Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Melanie Stansbury has won election to Congress for New Mexico to fill a vacant seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Stanbury prevailed Tuesday in a four-way race after campaigning in support of major initiatives of the Biden administration.

Stansbury closely aligned her message to voters with proposed and enacted Democratic legislation on pandemic relief, infrastructure spending and interventions to slow climate change. Her victory shores up the Democratic majority in Congress ahead of 2022 midterm elections.

“Our leadership in the House and Senate is working really hard to make sure that we can actually pass something this year so that we can bring money home for critical infrastructure," Stanbury said during the final hours of voting. "And this is especially important for New Mexico because it includes funding for things like broadband and clean energy.”

Stansbury defeated third-term Republican state Sen. Mark Moores to fill an Albuquerque-based seat that has been held by Democrats since 2009.

Moores highlighted concerns about crime in Albuquerque and has painted his Democratic opponent as a progressive with a radical agenda to defund traditional police agencies.