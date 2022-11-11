 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the National Purple Heart Museum in New Windsor, N.Y. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Ryan is running for re-election in New York's 18th congressional district.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, a Democrat, has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley by defeating Republican Colin Schmitt.

With his victory, Ryan becomes one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election.

The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become New York’s lieutenant governor.

His contest with Schmitt took place in a different congressional district where he had to introduce himself to a new batch of potential constituents.

Schmitt, a second-term state Assemblyman, conceded the race Wednesday.

Ryan, the former Ulster County executive, campaigned hard on abortion rights and Democrats hoped his summer win in the special election would be a bellwether for more victories in the suburbs.

But Republicans had a strong showing in New York, sweeping all four congressional districts on Long Island and ousting U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat whose district would have adjoined Ryan's.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play.

